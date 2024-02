Q2 2021 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Sebastián Martí,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, and I am Ternium's Head of Investor Relations and Compliance Director. Ternium released yesterday's financial results for the second quarter of 2021. This call is complementary to that presentation. Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Pablo Brizzio; and Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maximo Vedoya, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call