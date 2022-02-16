Q4 2021 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ternium Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Sebastian Marti, you may begin your conference.



SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Thank you. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, and I am Ternium's Global Investor Relations and Compliance Senior Director.



Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. This call is complementary to that presentation. Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Maximo Vedoya and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information, and the actual