Oct 23, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Pam Kearney - Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. - Director of Investor & Public Relations and VP



Okay. And thank you and welcome to our third quarter Tortoise Essential Assets quarterly conference call.



I'm Pam Kearney, VP of IR and PR here at Tortoise, and I'm joined today with Senior Portfolio Manager Matt Sallee; Portfolio Manager, Nick Holmes; and Managing Director, Jeremy Goff. Also joining us are Senior Portfolio Managers Jim Cunnane and Quinn Kiley from our St. Louis office, who officially joined the Tortoise team in September with our acquisition of Advisory Research's Midstream Energy Asset Management Business led by Jim and Quinn.



They'll share their thoughts on the Midstream Energy section later in the call. Before we go any further, we'd like to remind you that some of the statements made