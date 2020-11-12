Q3 2020 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Richard Davis -



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Unity's first financial results webcast, highlighting our results for the third quarter of 2020. And it's great to have you join us today after a successful initial public offering. With me on the call today are John Riccitiello, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman; and Kim Jabal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After their remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



I'd like to remind all participants that during this conference call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology, may, will and believe, and expressions which reflect something other than historical fact, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those