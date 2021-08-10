Q2 2021 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



(technical difficulty)



and Luis Visoso, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. So as we did last quarter, we will open with introductory remarks by John and Luis, and then we have collected and sorted questions from our analysts and investors. And the goal here, as you know, is to really help investors understand our business model and outlook in the most efficient way possible. And finally, time permitting, we'll have the last 10 minutes or so for panelists to ask additional questions.



So on to the always popular safe harbor statement. I'd like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year of fiscal '21, as well as statements about goals, business outlooks, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Now you can find more information about these risks and