Q1 2022 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy
I would like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov. Actual results may differ. We take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.
We will also be discussing our non-GAAP financial measures today and reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. And discussions of limitations of non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations website.
With that, let me turn it over to John.
John S. Riccitiello - Unity Software Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman
So good afternoon, everyone. Thanks, Richard. And I'm going to
