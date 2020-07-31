Jul 31, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Under Armour second quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Lance Allega, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development
Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining us for Under Armour's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. The information being made available on today's call includes forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of July 31, 2020, as well as considerations for future events that may impact our business moving forward. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.underarmour
Q2 2020 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...