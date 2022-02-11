Q4 2021 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for Under Armour's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The information provided on today's call will include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of February 11, 2022.



Statements made are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.underarmour.com. It is important to note that the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its