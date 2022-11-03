Q2 2023 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Under Armour's Second Quarter fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's event is being recorded for replay. Joining us on today's call will be Under Armour's Executive Chair; and Brand Chief Kevin Plank; Interim President and CEO, Colin Browne; and CFO, David Bergman.



Our remarks today include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour management's current view and certain forecast elements of our business as of November 3, 2022.