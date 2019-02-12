Q4 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Under Armour Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lance Allega, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, you may begin.



Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us on today's call to discuss Under Armour's fourth quarter 2018 and full year results.



Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in this morning's press release and documents filed regularly with the SEC, all of which can be found on our website.



During our call, we may reference certain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted and currency-neutral terms,