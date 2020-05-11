Q1 2020 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining us for Under Armour's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. The information being made available on today's call includes forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of May 11, 2020, as well as considerations for future events that may impact our business moving forward. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our