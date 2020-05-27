Under Armour Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Under Armour, Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Plank, Executive Chairman and Brand Chief. Please go ahead.



(presentation)



Kevin A. Plank - Under Armour, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman & Brand Chief



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for Under Armour's 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Kevin Plank, the Founder, Executive Chairman and Brand Chief of this incredible company. Joining me in today's virtual meeting are Patrik Frisk, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Bergman, our Chief Financial Officer; John Stanton, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; and under Armour's Board of Directors George Bodenheimer; Doug Coltharp; Jerri DeVard; Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, our new Lead Director; Karen Katz; Admiral Eric Olson; and Harvey Sanders.



Before we get started, I'd like to take a moment to thank a great friend to this brand, A.B. Buzzy Krongard, for his leadership, strategic counsel and significant contributions during