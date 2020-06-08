Jun 08, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT

James Vincent Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thank you for your participation in the Stifel Cross Sector Insights Conference. Different times. I hope you're all finding the virtual conference experience to be productive. This is Jim Duffy, analyst following sports and lifestyle brands for Stifel.



For this session, we're very pleased to be hosting Under Armour. Joining us from Under Armour are Patrik Frisk, CEO of the company as of this past January; Dave Bergman, the Chief Financial Officer; and Lance Allega, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Thanks to the Under Armour team for making time to be with Stifel for this session.



It's a 30-minute session. The format is a fireside chat hosted by yours truly. We'll also be collecting questions from the audience digitally. For the last 5 to 10 minutes of the call, I'll be relaying these questions to the management team for response.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company,