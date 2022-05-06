Q1 2022 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining us for Under Armour's transition quarter ended March 31, 2022, earnings conference call. The information provided on today's call will include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of May 6, 2022. Statements made are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.underarmour.com.



It's important to note that the ongoing uncertainty related to