Q1 2023 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Lance Allega, SVP, IR and Corporate Development. Mr. Allega, please go ahead.



Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on Under Armour's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.



The information provided on today's call will include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of August 3, 2022. Statements made are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.underarmour.com.



It's important to note that the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential effects on global retail environment could continue to impact our business results moving