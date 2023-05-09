Q4 2023 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Lance Allega, SVP of Investor Relations, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Under Armour's Fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. Today's event is being recorded for replay.



Joining us on today's call will be Under Armour Executive Chair and Brand Chief, Kevin Plank; President and CEO, Stephanie Linnartz; and CFO, Dave Bergman.



Our remarks today include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's management's current view and certain forecast elements of our business as of May 9, 2023. The statements made are subject to risks and other uncertainties detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly