Vornado Realty Trust Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Vornado Realty Trust Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I will now (inaudible) to Mr. Roth.



Steven Roth - Vornado Realty Trust - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Will the meeting please come to order? Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Steven Roth, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Vornado Realty Trust. On behalf of the trustees and officers of Vornado Realty Trust, I am pleased to welcome all of you to our 62nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting as a public company.



This year, due to the public health and safety concerns of COVID-19, we are using a virtual meeting format with audio only. Our virtual meeting format is accessible to all of our shareholders regardless of physical location, allows you to participate in the meeting, submit questions and comments and vote your shares online prior to the closing of the polls.



As we meet today, we are hopeful that we are near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health and economic crisis of enormous and historic proportion. I hope all of you continue to be safe