Mar 08, 2021 / 09:15PM GMT

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst



Great. Welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman. I'm here with Manny Korchman from Citi Research. We're extraordinarily pleased to have with us Vornado Realty and CEO and Chairman, Steven Roth. The session is for City clients only. If other -- media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I think we're going to turn it over to management to introduce the company as well as who is in the room today, and then we'll start with our questions. So Michael, do you have some prepared remarks or is it Steve?



Steven Roth - Vornado Realty Trust - Chairman of the Board & CEO



We are going to introduce ourselves first.



Michael J. Franco - Vornado Realty Trust - President & CFO



Good. Okay. So I'm Michael Franco, President and Chief Financial