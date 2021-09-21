Sep 21, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

James Colin Feldman - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director and Senior US Office & Industrial REIT Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this office REIT discussion. My name is Jamie Feldman. I'm the senior office REIT analyst here at Bank of America. We are very glad you could join us for our global real estate conference this week. A lot of great meetings over the next several days.



We are delighted to have with us today the management team from Vornado Realty Trust. Joining us in the center is Michael Franco, President and Chief Financial Officer; to his right, Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President, Office Leasing and Cohead of Real Estate; and to his left, Tom Sanelli, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Administrative Officer.



So first of all, we want to thank all 3 of you for joining us this morning. We know you're busy, a lot going on out there. Maybe just to kick things off, if you don't mind, give a brief overview of Vornado and any update you'd like to pass along at the conference.



Michael J. Franco