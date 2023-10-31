Oct 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Vornado Realty Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Rocco, and I will be your operator for today's call. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. (Operator Instructions).



Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Steve Bornstein, Senior Vice President and Corporation Counsel. Please go ahead.



Steven J. Borenstein - Vornado Realty Trust - Senior VP, Corporation Counsel & Secretary



Welcome to Vornado Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our third quarter earnings release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents as well as our supplemental financial information packages are available on our website, www.vno.com under the Investor Relations section. In these documents and during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our