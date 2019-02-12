Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
VNO.N - Vornado Realty Trust
Q4 2018 Vornado Realty Trust and Alexander's Inc Earnings Call
Feb 12, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Catherine Creswell - Head of IR
* Steven Roth - CEO
* David Greenbaum - Unit President
* Stephen Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
* Emmanuel Korchman - Citigroup Inc, Research Division
* James Feldman - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division
* Michael Franco - CIO
* Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., Research Division
* John Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
* Joseph Macnow - CFO
* Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
* Michael Bilerman - Citigroup Inc, Research Division
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
------------------------------------------------------------