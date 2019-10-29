Oct 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning and welcome to the Vornado Realty Trust Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Catherine C. Creswell - Vornado Realty Trust - Director of IR



Thank you. Welcome to Vornado Realty Trust third quarter earnings call.



Yesterday afternoon, we issued our third quarter earnings release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents as well as our supplemental financial information package are available on our website, www.vno.com, under the Investor Relations section. In these documents and during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release, Form 10-Q and financial supplement.