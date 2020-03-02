Mar 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst



(technical difficulty)



CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman. I'm here with Manny Korchman. We're extraordinarily pleased with -- to have with us Vornado Realty, Chairman and CEO, Steven Roth; President, Michael Franco; Chief Financial Officer, Joe Macnow; Cathy Creswell; and Matt Iocco.



For those in the room, on the webcast, you can sign in at liveqa.com and enter code Citi 2020 to submit any questions or just raise your hand.



Turning it over to Steven or Michael, first. So I'm going to turn it over, and I'd say Vornado, to introduce the company and management team and provide the audience with 3 reasons why investors should buy Vornado's stock today, and then we're going to begin Q&A.



Steven Roth - Vornado Realty Trust - Chairman of the Board & CEO



So 3 reasons. I guess, cheap, cheap, cheap is the first reason. The second is, is that we have the best development opportunity,