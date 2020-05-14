Vornado Realty Trust Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



We will now start the Vornado annual meeting.



Steven Roth - Vornado Realty Trust - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning. Will the meeting please come to order? Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Steven Roth, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Vornado Realty Trust. On behalf of the trustees and officers of Vornado Realty Trust, I am pleased to welcome you -- all of you to our 61st annual shareholders' meeting as a public company. This year, due to the public health and safety concerns of COVID-19, we are using a virtual meeting format with audio only. In the midst of these unusual circumstances, our visual -- our virtual meeting format, accessible to all of our shareholders regardless of physical (technical difficulty) allows you to participate in the meeting, submit questions and comments and vote your shares online prior to the closing of the polls.



As we meet today, we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health and economic crisis of enormous and historic proportion. At Vornado, as our first priority, we are following