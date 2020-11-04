Nov 04, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome to Vornado Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Call. While Vornado typically holds its earnings call the morning after releasing earnings, today's call was moved to accommodate voting in the presidential and national elections yesterday.



On Monday afternoon, we issued our third quarter earnings release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents as well as our supplemental financial information package are available on our website, www.vno.com, under the Investor Relations section. In these documents and