Sep 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

James Colin Feldman - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director and Senior US Office & Industrial REIT Analyst



Good morning. This is Jamie Feldman, the senior office and industrial REIT analyst on BofA's U.S. REIT team. I'm joined today by Elvis Rodriguez and Nicole Phang on our team, and we want to welcome you to this Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference virtual roundtable discussion with the senior management team from Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is a New York-based owner of mostly office properties and a retail portfolio.



Joining us today from Vornado are Michael Franco, President; Joe Macnow, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and CAO; and Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President, Office Leasing and Co-Head of Real Estate.



We have a large global audience joining us today. So management will spend the first 5 to 10 minutes of our discussion providing an introduction to the company and update on operating conditions. We'll then move on to Q&A. We hope to make this an interactive discussion, so please add your questions on the Veracast