Q1 2023 Worthington Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Marcus A. Rogier - Worthington Industries, Inc. - IR Officer & Treasurer



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Industries First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial Officer; and Geoff Gilmore, Worthington's Chief Operating Officer.



Please note, given the business separation announcement we made earlier this morning, our prepared remarks will be longer than normal. For the Q&A portion of our call, we ask that participants limit their initial questions to our quarterly results in order to allow everyone the opportunity to ask