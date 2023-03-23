Q3 2023 Worthington Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Marcus A. Rogier - Worthington Industries, Inc. - IR Officer & Treasurer



Thank you, Audra. Good morning, and welcome to Worthington Industries Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we also have Tim Adams, who will become the CFO of the Steel Processing business after we complete the planned business separation.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and