Melissa Dykstra



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Worthington Steel Investor Day presentation. I'm Melissa Dykstra, Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations here, and I want to thank you all for coming.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those suggested. Please refer to the safe harbor statement in our presentation for more details.



So today, you're going to hear from 3 key executives for the future, Worthington Steel. Geoff Gilmore, CEO and President; Jeff Klingler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Adams, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We'll be talking you through a lot more about our value-added solutions in growing end markets. And we'll share a lot about our legacy of safety, citizenship and excellence in the steel industry. We'll discuss our one-of-a-kind