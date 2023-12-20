Q2 2024 Worthington Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Worthington Enterprises Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Enterprises. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time.
I'd like to introduce Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.
Marcus Rogier - Worthington Enterprises Inc - Treasurer, Investor Relations Officer
Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Enterprises second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Results for our second quarter reflect the performance of the pre separation consolidated Worthington Industries, including the Worthington Steel business, which became a standalone publicly traded company on December 1. Given the recent separation, today's prepared remarks will primarily focus on the consolidated results, as well as the performance of the remaining business segments within Worthington Enterprises including building products, consumer products, and sustainable energy
