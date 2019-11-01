Q3 2019 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Lucas Binder, WOW!'s Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Binder, please go ahead.



Lucas Binder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Keith. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Fish, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may