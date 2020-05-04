Q1 2020 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Lucas Binder - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Case, WOW!'s Chief Information Officer.



Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business.



These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors,