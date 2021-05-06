WideOpenWest Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of WideOpenWest, Inc. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, WOW!'s Chairman, Jeffrey Marcus. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey Marcus -



Good morning. I am Jeff Marcus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of WideOpenWest, Inc. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of WideOpenWest, Inc. We're hosting this annual meeting virtually on the Internet. All stockholders as of the close of business on March 15, 2021, are invited to attend this meeting. A web replay of the annual meeting will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/wow2021 for 1 year following today's meeting. Craig Martin, WOW!'s General Counsel and Secretary, will be serving as secretary of this meeting.



The meeting will now come to order. Now I would like to introduce the other members of the Board of Directors: Teresa Elder, our CEO; Gunjan Bhow, Jill Bright, Brian Cassidy, Dan Kilpatrick, Tom McMillin, Phil