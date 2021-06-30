Jun 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Cogeco Communications Inc. Conference Call related to this morning's announcement that its U.S. subsidiary Atlantic Broadband has entered into an agreement with WideOpenWest to acquire all of its broadband systems located in Ohio. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.
Patrice Ouimet - Cogeco Communications Inc. - CFO & Senior VP
Thank you. So welcome, everyone. We are pleased today to discuss the acquisition of the Ohio assets from WideOpenWest. So joining me today are Philippe Jette, our Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco; as well as Frank van der Post, President of our U.S. business, Atlantic Broadband.
As usual, the call is subject to forward-looking statements contained on Page 4 of the presentation, and I'd like to turn the presentation over to Philippe now for opening remarks.
Philippe Jette
Cogeco Communications Inc Acquisition Of WideOpenWest Ohio Broadband Systems M&A Call Transcript
Jun 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...