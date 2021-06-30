Jun 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Cogeco Communications Inc. Conference Call related to this morning's announcement that its U.S. subsidiary Atlantic Broadband has entered into an agreement with WideOpenWest to acquire all of its broadband systems located in Ohio. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.



Patrice Ouimet - Cogeco Communications Inc. - CFO & Senior VP



Thank you. So welcome, everyone. We are pleased today to discuss the acquisition of the Ohio assets from WideOpenWest. So joining me today are Philippe Jette, our Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco; as well as Frank van der Post, President of our U.S. business, Atlantic Broadband.



As usual, the call is subject to forward-looking statements contained on Page 4 of the presentation, and I'd like to turn the presentation over to Philippe now for opening remarks.



Philippe Jette