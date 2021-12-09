WideOpenWest Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Today, at our Virtual 2021 Investor Day, I can sincerely say that I really look forward to being able to host an Investor Day in person, but unfortunately, just not today.



Before we get started, I would like to direct your attention to our safe harbor slide concerning any forward-looking statements we make today during this afternoon's presentation.



I am joined virtually by WOW!'s executive leadership including Teresa Elder, our CEO; John Rego, our CFO; Henry Hryckiewicz, our CTO; Amy Bell, our SVP, Marketing; Don Schena, Chief Customer Experience Officer; Bill Case, Chief Information Officer; David Brunick, Chief HR Officer; and Craig Martin, our General Counsel.



Our agenda today will include presentations from several of our executives, followed by a Q&A session. Please submit your questions using the online tool, and we will go through as many of them as we can at the end of the management presentations. This afternoon, you will hear from Teresa Elder, who will discuss our strategic outlook; followed by Amy Bell,