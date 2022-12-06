WideOpenWest Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 09:40PM GMT

Batya Levi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Research Analyst



Great. If you can take your seats, we're going to get started. It's the last session of the day and of our side, Telecom and Media, I'm Batya Levi with the telecom team, and our next presenter is John Rego, Chief Financial Officer of WideOpenWest. Thank you so much for joining us, John.



John S. Rego - WideOpenWest, Inc. - CFO



You bet.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Research AnalystI thought we could start off with -- since we're getting to the end of the year, what you're focused on looking into next year, your top priorities and the strategy?- WideOpenWest, Inc. - CFOSure. Sure. It's a great way to start. So we, like everybody else, just went through the 2023 budget cycle, which was oodles of fun. It's always fun, but this was an especially fun one. So we were very fortunate in 2021 to