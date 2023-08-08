Q2 2023 WideOpenWest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew S. Posen - WideOpenWest, Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today is Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business.