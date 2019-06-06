WP Carey Inc at REITWeek: NAREIT's Investor Forum Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT

Anthony Paolone - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Let's get going here. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending on the third day of NAREIT here. My name is Tony Paolone, and I'm an Equity Research Analyst at JPMorgan. It's my pleasure to moderate the company presentation of W. P. Carey this morning. To my left is the CEO, Jason Fox; and to his left is Jeremiah Gregory who heads up Capital Markets for the company.



I'm going to turn it over to Jason to give some introductory comments. W. P. Carey has been through pretty significant change over the last 6 to 8 months, and I think it'd be great to hear about some of that and kick things off, and we'll keep this pretty interactive and you all could jump in with questions as we go. So thank you.



Jason E. Fox - W. P. Carey Inc. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, Tony, and thanks, everyone. Thanks, everyone, for coming here this morning. A good crowd for the last day of NAREIT, so we do appreciate that.



So W. P. Carey, we've been in business since 1973,