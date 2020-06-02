Jun 02, 2020 / 06:50PM GMT

Spenser Bowes Allaway - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst of Retail



Everyone, so a few minutes past the hour here. So we're going to go ahead and get started. First of all, thank you all for joining us today to learn more about W. P. Carey, which many of you might know, owns a $15 billion net lease portfolio, that's highly diversified not just across geographies but also is the most highly diversified of its peers across various net lease property types. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Spenser Allaway, and I hand the net lease, gaming and storage coverage at Green Street Advisors.



Joining us today, we're fortunate to have with us Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremiah Gregory, Head of Capital Markets and Strategy; and Peter Sands, Head of Institutional Investor Relations.



So before we go ahead and get started, I'm going to turn it over to Jason, so he can share a brief overview of the company.



Jason E. Fox - W. P. Carey Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, Spenser, and thanks, everyone, for