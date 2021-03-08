Mar 08, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Emmanuel Korchman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director and Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Manny Korchman with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us W. P. Carey and CEO, Jason Fox.



This session is for Citi and clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast.



For those joining us here today, if you'd like to ask management any questions, simply type them into the question box on the screen. They'll come to me, and I will do my best to ask them during the session.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director and Senior AnalystJason, I'll turn it over to you to introduce the company and your management team. And as you sort of conclude that, if you could answer the following question for us, that would be helpful.Coming out of the pandemic, if an investor were to choose only one real estate stock to own, what are