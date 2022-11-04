Q3 2022 WP Carey Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Peter Sands, Director of Institutional Investor Relations. Peter, please go ahead.



Peter Sands - W. P. Carey Inc. - Executive Director & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for our 2022 third quarter earnings call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements made on this call are not historic facts and may be deemed forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results differ materially from W. P. Carey's expectations are provided in our SEC filings. An online replay of this conference call will be made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at wpcarey.com, where it will be archived for approximately 1 year and where you can also find copies of our investor presentations and other related materials.



And with