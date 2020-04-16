Apr 16, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Presentation presented by Amvest Capital

Apr 16, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Randy V. J. Smallwood

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Campbell Mccrary

Amvest Capital Inc. - VP of Capital Markets

* Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza

Amvest Capital Inc. - Co-Founder & Managing Partner

* Stuart Macliver

Amvest Capital Inc. - Co-Founder & Managing Partner



=====================

Campbell Mccrary - Amvest Capital Inc. - VP of Capital Markets



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Campbell Mccrary, and I'm a Vice President of Capital Markets at Amvest Capital in New York. Welcome to the Amvest Capital, Inc. Live Webinar with Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton trades on the TSX, the NYSE as WPM, Whiskey-Papa-Mike. We hope that you'll enjoy today's program. It'll also be available in replay mode later. This link will work and the replay links