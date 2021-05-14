May 14, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Mr. Randy Smallwood, Chair of the meeting. The floor is yours.
Randy V. J. Smallwood - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metal Corp. The meeting will now come to order. My name is Randy Smallwood, and I am the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will chair this meeting. I would like to acknowledge that this meeting is taking place on the traditional territory of the Muslim, Spanish and First Nations.
At this time, our governments and public health authorities continue to recommend that all Canadians do not congregate in large groups. And that we continue to practice social distancing to assist the -- with reducing the
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT
