Sep 22, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Randy V. J. Smallwood - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. I'm really glad that we have you here, some in person and hopefully some online. Welcome to Wheaton's 2021 Investor Day. Again, while we'd hope that we'd be able to see all of you in person, due to this pandemic we had to shift to a hybrid style event, not anything new. I'm sure everyone's having to work around this. But we do have a small group of our sell-side analysts joining us here in person in Toronto and then a majority of viewers, I guess, are tuning in via the webinar. So to keep the pace of this event, there's going to be 2 designated Q&A sessions for Wheaton management. And the first is going to follow the presentations from our executive team here at the start of the morning. It will focus on areas of sustainability, corporate development and finance. .
The second and final Q&A session will follow the presentations that we have from our partners later on in the event. It's a
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Investor Day Transcript
Sep 22, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...