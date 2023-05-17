May 17, 2023 / 08:05AM GMT
Lawson Winder - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Hello, everybody. So staying consistent with our royalty and streaming presentation from Franco before. Next we'll feature Wheaton Precious Metals, another huge player in the sector that is in this case entirely focused on streaming as opposed to the royalty side of the business and that is responsible for actually creating the royalty business. Randy, you are involved in the streaming business. You are involved in creating the streaming business, which has now become sort of the lynchpin of the industry and where all the big transactions are done. So I'm pleased to have with me here today, Randy Smallwood, who is President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. Randy, welcome to Barcelona.
Randy V. J. Smallwood - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you so much, Lawson. Really enjoy being back here.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp at Bank of America Global Metal & Mining Conference Transcript
