Sep 19, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC World Markets Inc. - Analyst



Great. Next up, we have Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. I was flipping through the pages, trying to find Randy's biography, I'm not sure why. We all know Randy and I know Randy, so Randy?



Randy Smallwood - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Cosmos and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Yeah, I guess I've got enough silver hair that you all know who I am, I've been around long enough so. Funny, it just keeps on getting pointed out more and more so. So President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. There will be some forward-looking statements. I urge you to understand the risks associated with those forward-looking statements.



So let's step back to say what is or who is Wheaton Precious Metals, what are we delivering? We came up with the streaming business model. And that streaming business model is the foundation of our vision, which is to be the best way to invest into precious metals. And it's through that streaming business model that