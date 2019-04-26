Q1 2019 WPP PLC Trading Statement Call (Morning) Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. So good morning, and welcome to our first quarter trading update. This is Mark Read here. I'm here with Paul Richardson, Andrew Scott and Lisa Hau. I'll make a few introductory remarks, and then Paul will take you through the numbers. We'll come back at the end to take questions.



If you turn to Page 2, you can see our safe harbor statement and turn to Page 4 to the introduction. I think that the results really reflect what we set out, I guess, in December and then reiterated at our full year numbers.



We continue to make good progress implementing our 3-year strategy to return WPP to growth. And we talked about in December, some 4 months ago, as we anticipated, the trading in first quarter does reflect the client losses that we had in 2018,