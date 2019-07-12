Jul 12, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, and good morning, everybody. I'm here in Sea Containers House with Andrew Scott, our COO; and with Eric Salama, the Chief Executive of Kantar; and with Luca Bassi, Managing Director of Bain Capital, our new partner with Kantar.



In December -- on December 11 last year, we laid out our strategy -- our new strategy for WPP, really, a 3-year plan to return the business to growth, to simplify the company and to reduce our leverage and today is another important step on that journey.



It's been a very competitive process, and we've had significant interest in the company. I think we view this as a good deal for WPP and a good deal for Kantar