WPP PLC Investor Day Technology Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



We've closed the doors, so let's begin. So good morning, everybody, and welcome to Sea Containers, the home of WPP and many of its great agencies.



I think at the start of a new decade, we thought it appropriate to share with you why we're optimistic about the future for WPP and why we believe we start with tremendous strengths in the technology area and why the changes and investments that we've made over the last 18 months, building on the strengths that we had are starting to have an impact. There's no doubt that technology is changing marketing, but we believe that our mission of creativity powered by technology is the right one. It's the right one for our clients who are looking to change their marketing. It's the right one for our people who want to do fantastic work. And last, and by no means least, it's the right one for our shareholders. And today, we set out our strategy and leave it for you to judge how effective you think that will be.



So we start with the obligatory safe harbor statement, so you can read that quickly.



