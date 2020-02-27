Full Year 2019 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the WPP Preliminary Results 2019 Webcast and Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to WPP CEO, Mark Read. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Read - WPP plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone in New York. It's Mark Read here. I'm here with Paul Richardson and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio). And as in previous calls, we'll just make a few introductory remarks. We won't go back with the presentation and then take people's questions. I think just to point out that we should take the safe harbor statement from the presentation this morning as part of this call as well.



I think in terms of introduction, I think it's good just to reflect on where we